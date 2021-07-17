AARON MATTHEW MARTIN
January 5, 1970 – July 13, 2021
Aaron was born in Amarillo, Texas, but moved to California at a very young age. He grew up and went to school in the Chino area and has lived here for most of his life. In 1988 he joined the Army, promoting to a rank of Corporal. He was in the first line of Bradley Fighting Vehicles that invaded Iraq in Operation Desert Storm and received several commendations for his bravery during that war.
Aaron was a beloved son, father, husband, uncle and friend to many through all the storms of his and their lives. Many characteristics can define him, but he exemplified and taught how to be honest, kind, confident, unpredictable and humorous. No matter what life brought his way, he always taught and stood for how to be true to yourself and to always press forward. He was an example to all through his fight with PTSD and severe diabetes for many years. And even though his battle was raging, he was unmoved. Aaron Matthew Martin stayed true to himself to the very end and remains a beacon of who we all should strive to be. Even now he still presses on within our hearts, memories and our character. His footprint will never leave this earth.
He is survived by his wife, Nikki, sons Christian and Jared Martin and Seandor and Ryan Flis, his mother, Suzanne White, brothers Ron Martin and Andy Martin, 6 nieces and nephews, 3 great-nephews and 2 great-nieces.
A memorial service will be held on July 21, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Calvary Chapel Ontario, 1957 S. Vineyard, Ontario, Ca. 91761. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Aaron’s name to the Patriotic Service Dog Foundation. www.patrioticservicedogfoundation.org
