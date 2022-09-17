Mary Antonia Guillen
March 4, 1937 – August 6, 2022
Mary Antonia Guillen, named after two of her deceased sisters, was born at home in Chino on March 4, 1937, the last of ten children, to Juana Santoyo Guillen and Patricio Zendejas Guillen. Her soul returned to her heavenly Father on August 6, 2022 after suffering a devastatingly destructive stroke in June of 2021. A lifelong learner, she began her education at Chino’s segregated D Street School where Spanish was not allowed. After graduating from Pomona Catholic High School in 1955, she entered the Franciscan Religious Community of Nuns and earned her BA with a double major of Spanish and English from Marylhurst College in Oregon. During this time, her brother, Pat, was ordained a priest. For ten years, starting in 1959, she taught primary grades for three dioceses. In 1959 she asked for a leave of absence from her religious order to start a 33 year career at De Anza Middle School in Ontario where she taught Spanish and English as well as served as a reading counselor. During her time at De Anza, she earned her MA in Education from CSUSB. Mary retired in 2003 after 43 years as an educator. She was devoted to teaching, rescuing feral cats, and being a steward of her Catholic faith. In her earlier years, she was an ardent stream fisherwoman and landscape photographer.
She is preceded in death by her parents and eight siblings – Joe, Antonia, Jessie (Linares), Pete, David, John, Mary, and Fr. Pat. She is survived by her brother, Henry, and his partner, Danien Herman, as well as 14 nieces and nephews: Laura (Jim) Flager, Michael (Brenda) Guillen, Patricia (John) Van Hoven, John Guillen, Mary Alice Ayers (Mark) Cuellar, Robert Guillen, Paula (Chris) Ayres, Ruben (Lisa) Guillen, George (Carla) Guillen, Helen (John) Duncan, Patrick Guillen, Nancy (Peter) Enfante, Manuel Linares, and Simon Linares. She leaves behind countless friends, too many to list.
A Rosary and Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church (10191 Central Ave. Montclair, CA 91763). Inurnment will occur at a later date. A casual reception in the church’s hall will follow the Mass. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to an animal rescue organization or to Chino Veterinary Hospital (12578 Central Ave. Chino, Ca. 91710). For further information, please email dtatara64@msn.com..
