Rex Robert LaMarque
Aug. 19, 1986 - Apr. 26, 2021
Rex Robert LaMarque of Chino, California, was born at Pomona Valley hospital on August 19, 1986, and entered into heaven on April 26, 2021.
He is survived by his father Robert LaMarque Sr., his mother Tammy LaMarque, his brother’s Robert LaMarque Jr., and Dylan LaMarque. He is also survived by his nephew Rocky LaMarque.
He lived in Chino and Ontario his entire life and graduated from Chino High School.
Rex was a loyal son, brother and friend with a loving, caring heart. He loved spending time with family and playing with his nephew Rocky.
Services will be held at Calvary Chapel Chino Valley 12205 Pipeline Avenue Chino, CA on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Burial immediately followed at Pomona Cemetery 502 Franklin Avenue Pomona, CA. Services are being provided by Southern California Funeral Service.
Thank you to everyone who has kept the family in prayer and given so much love and support during this very difficult time.
God Bless,
The LaMarque Family
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.