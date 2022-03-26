Laurent Denzoin
Feb. 13, 1943 - Feb. 5, 2022
Laurent Denzoin was born February 13, 1943 in Irissarry France. He was the youngest of 10 children. Laurent died peacefully at home in Chino on February 5, 2022. He migrated to Chino California in 1964.
He worked as a milker for a local dairy for several years and then as a driver for O.H. Kruse Grain & Milling in Ontario for over 30 years all while having his own landscaping business. He enjoyed spending time with his family and driving around the dairies visiting all his Basque friends.
Laurent was survived by his wife of 56 years, Marie Denzoin. Two sons, Jean and Gracien Denzoin of Tulare, CA. Two daughters, Cathy Denzoin of Chino and Laurie McKinney of Roseville CA. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Chino on March 30th, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.