Martina Hernandez Morales
July 2, 1929 - October 30, 2020
Martina was born on July 2, 1929. She passed away on October 30, 2020 in her home at the age of 91, surrounded by her family and loved ones.
She was born and raised in Chino. She was employed by the Chino Valley Unified School District as a cafeteria worker for both Magnolia Junior High and Levi H. Dickey. Those who knew Martina best knew she was a hard-working and thoughtful mother and friend. She dedicated her life to caring for and supporting her daughter, Linda.
She was preceded in death by her previous husband Heriberto, her daughter Rosalie, and her siblings Juan Hernandez, Margarita Gonzalez, Féliz Vasquez, Anita Venegas, and Sabino Hernandez. She is lovingly survived by her three children Linda, Larry and his wife Carol, and Cynthia and her husband Terry; three grandchildren Josh and his fiancé Rachelle, Zachary and his girlfriend Jeliane, and Alysia and her husband Giuseppe; Lily Hernandez, who dedicated over 3 years to being a loving and compassionate caregiver; and Rosalina Esparza who provided love and support from the beginning.
A small Rosary ceremony will be held in her honor in Chino on Monday, November 9 at Funeraria del Angel Chino at 9:00am, limited to 30 people. A mass will follow at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 10:30am. Graveside services will be held on the same day at Holy Cross Cemetery at 12:00pm.
