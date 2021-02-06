George Reynoso
George Reynoso passed away Jan. 5, 2021. He was born in Artesia, California, grew up in Chino and graduated from Don Lugo High School. He attended college at U.T.I. in Arizona and earned his degree in diesel mechanics. George was a truck driver for T.M.T Trucking and Ron Souza Trucking. He was a diesel mechanic for over 20 years at Gardner Trucking.
In 1993, George and Jody Hooten fell in love and had a daughter Samantha Hooten. In 1997, they welcomed their first son Zachary Reynoso, and their second son Jeremy Reynoso in 2001.
George was known for his sense of humor and his willingness to lend a hand to anyone in need. The most important thing in the world was family and being able to spend time with them.
George is preceded in death by his father Rafael Reynoso.
He is survived by his children Samantha Hooten, Zachary Reynoso and Jeremy Reynoso; stepdaughter Marissa Contreras; three grandchildren Sophia, Adeline, Zoey; mother Socorro Reynoso; brother Jose Rafael Reynoso; sister Olga Campos; niece Jaqueline Campos and two nephews Sergio Campos and Jordan Campos.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11 at Draper Mortuary, 811 North Mountain Ave. in Ontario followed by the funeral at Saint Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Chino from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A graveside service will be held from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 444 E. Lexington Ave. in Pomona.
