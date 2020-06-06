Virginia “Ginny” K. Porter
Lifelong Chino resident, Virginia “Ginny” K. Porter passed away unexpectedly at home on May 17, 2020 at the age of 57. Born on Feb. 2, 1963, she is survived by her mother, Verna Morgan of Chino and children, Travis Porter of Chino, Carolyn (Gerard) Cardenas of Redlands, and Benjamin Jordan of Chino. She leaves behind three grandchildren: Audrey, Donovan and Madison Cardenas, as well as siblings, Vickie Ignaut of Rocklin, CA, Susan Snapp and Randy Morgan both of Chino. She was preceeded in death by her father, Robert L. Morgan. Ginny was an avid gardener and her flowers were admired by all who passed by. Due to Covid 19 there will not be a service. Remembrances may be made at: ww.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/ontario-ca/virginia-porter-9195158.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.