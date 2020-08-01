Nicholas J. Olea
Feb. 2, 1966 - Mar. 15, 2020
Nicholas J. Olea, 54, of Rialto, CA was born February 2, 1966 and passed on March 15, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones.
He was preceded in death by his father, Hector M. Olea. He is survived by his Mother and
Step-Father, Rocco and Lucy Perry of Rialto, CA, his wife, Debra Olea of Rialto, CA; his sons and daughters-in-law; Nick and Courtney Olea of Bloomington, CA, and Gabriel and Karina Olea of Claremont, CA, Andrew of Ontario, CA, and Dominick of Rialto, CA ; his daughters; Lucy and Sarah Olea of Rialto, CA; 2 step-kids; Santana and Vanessa Acuna of Rialto, CA ; 13 grandkids; and his sister, Jackie Olea of Chino, CA.
Nick was raised in the city of Chino and always took pride in his hometown. He often shared his love of music with friends and family and loved to display his musical talents whenever he had the opportunity. His smile, sense of humor, and heart of gold will live on forever.
A memorial service is scheduled for Sunday, August 2, 2020, at 4:00 pm in the city of Chino. Due to Covid – 19, space is limited. If you would like to attend, please email Jackie at jgtrrez@msn.com.
