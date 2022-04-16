Delia Torre
April 29, 1942 – Feb. 4, 2022
Delia Torre passed away on February 4, 2022. She was born on April 29, 1942, in Rosario, Argentina, and came to California at 26, along with her husband and son.
She was a wife and homemaker to her husband and two sons. From Glendora, she moved to Chino in 1987. She is survived by her husband of 56 years and her two sons, George and Marcelo, and their wives. She additionally leaves behind her five grandchildren, who loved her dearly.
They have fond memories of the time spent with their grandmother, the cards she sent them for every occasion and holiday, the particular food from Argentina she cooked for them, and her love of laughter and the love and attention she gave them all. She left this earth too soon and will be sorely missed. A memorial was held on March 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.