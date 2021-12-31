Norman John Baeskens
Mar. 1, 1938 - Dec. 18, 2021
Norman John Baeskens passed away peacefully December 18, 2021, at the age of 83. He was born March 1, 1938, to Caesar and Florence (Mamer) Baeskens. He grew up in the Upland/Ontario area together with his brother and four sisters. He attended Pomona Catholic School where he excelled in football and was known as “Stormin’ Norman”. He married Barbara Tessier in January, 1958. Together they welcomed their three children David, Julie and Jill and made Chino their home for more than 30 years. He was a wonderful father and a loving husband. As an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hiking, hunting, and fishing. He participated in offroad racing with his son and grandson and attended all sporting events his grandkids played. He was the owner of an Ontario plumbing contracting business until his retirement. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Barbara, his son David (Susan), daughters Julie Brunner (Jim) and Jill Price, grandchildren Lauren Bumgardner (Corey), Alex Brunner (Kayla), Jennifer Loomis (David), Chad Baeskens (Michaela) his five great grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass will be held January 7th beginning at lpm at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Upland.
