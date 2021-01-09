Edward Alan Vasquez
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our son Eddie Vasquez on Christmas Morning December 25th, 2020. Eddie passed away suddenly and peacefully at home at the age of 34.
Eddie graduated from Chino High School in 2004 and had been employed by Spectrum at the time of his passing. Eddie enjoyed playing soccer in his younger years and still kept in touch with his soccer friends. Eddie loved going to Coachella every year with his friends and going to concerts to hear his favorite groups play. Eddie also loved going camping to Mountain Lakes with his family and enjoyed camping with his cousins. He enjoyed going to Laughlin especially to Jet Ski. He also loved going to the beach.
Eddie is survived by his parents Edward and Rochelle Vasquez.
Brothers Anthony Ochoa , Richard Ochoa (Michelle) Michael Vasquez (Aurora) and his only sister Nicole. Eddie was loved and will be missed by all his Aunts and Uncles, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews and Friends.
Eddie was welcomed into Heaven by his beloved dogs Buddy (Buds) and Max and family that have gone on before him.
A very small private service will be held with restrictions due to Covid.
Mijo we will miss you every single day of our lives and we loved you so very very much.
Rest in Peace, Dad and Mom
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.