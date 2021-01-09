Dorothy Jean Francis
Aug. 31, 1932 - Dec. 24, 2020
Dorothy Jean Francis of Chino Hills, CA
passed away on December 24, 2020.
She was born on August 31, 1932 in Glendale, CA, and is survived by her brother Vernon Wickstrom of Arcadia, CA. She has 3 children, Kenneth, Liane and Michael, 2 grandchildren Athena and Emilie, and 2 great-grandchildren Morgan and Logan.
Dorothy led a full life, and was an upbeat person with lots of energy. She loved to travel and saw much of the world. She volunteered at CVMC for 10 years, and was involved in many activities such as The Gabbigales, a chapter of the Red Hat Society, a La La Luncheon lady, a bunco babe, as well as a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority for many years. Dorothy attended Inland Hills Church, and was part of a church prayer group.
She will be greatly missed by her family, and many others whose lives she touched with her bright smile and sharp mind, acute sense of humor and kind heart.
