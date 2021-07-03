James Kirby
James LaVelle Kirby, 58, died June 14, 2021 in Grand Island, Nebraska.
He was born on Feb. 12, 1963 in Upland to Floyd and Dorothy Kirby. He attended Walnut Elementary, Magnolia Junior High and Chino High School.
Mr. Kirby worked in the restaurant industry in the Chino area before moving to Nebraska.
He is survived by his sister Judy Chalupa (Mike), niece Carrie Navarro, nephews Kevin Chalupa and Don Solt, and uncle Donald White.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Connie Kirby Solt.
Private services are planned.
