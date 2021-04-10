Jeffrey McKee
Jeffrey Ryan McKee was born October 21, 1985 to Robert and Linda McKee in Chino, California. As the second of four boys, Jeff grew up enjoying the outdoors, and leading his community. Jeff had a way of making every person he met feel like a friend and could light up a room with his laugh. In the tenth grade, Jeff asked a sweet girl in the grade below him to a school dance. Her name was Randi, and little did they know this one date would lead to a lifetime of dances, and adventures. Jeff and Randi married in 2009. In 2012 they welcomed their first child, a son, Hunter Ryan, and in 2015 they completed their family with the birth of their daughter Remilynn Nicole. The family of four spent their time together camping, fishing, hunting, and going Jeeping with friends. Jeff was also very proud of their farm, where he raised chickens, goats, and a donkey. Along with their farm in Norco, California, Jeff and Randi invested a lot of time and love into their large ranch in Missouri, where they planned to retire to one day.
Jeff grew up in Chino, California where he excelled in little league baseball before turning his interests to music, where he led the Chino High School Band as Drum Major. After graduating high school in 2003, Jeff became an EMT. Serving the community, and those he loved, continued to be a strong calling in his life. This calling led him to join the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in 2006. Jeff was a well-respected member of the department; taking extreme pride in being able to play taps at services for fallen department personnel. Jeff will be best remembered for being an advocate for his co-workers “on behalf of the line”.
Among his many attributes, Jeff had a kind soul and loved his family. His greatest quality was being able to live each minute of life to the fullest. He prioritized his time with his young family, and knew the value of those relationships. He encouraged those he worked with to do the same. Jeff never put work before his family, even going above and beyond to pick up extra shifts to allow him to take more time off when his kids were on break from school. This last year, Jeff had also taken on the bulk of the role as “home school teacher” and was able to spend a lot of quality time with his family during quarantine. He leaves behind his high school sweetheart and the love of his life Randi, Hunter 8, and Remilynn 5, his parents Bob and Linda, his three brothers Jason, Justin and Jeremy and their families, and his grandmother Shirley.
End of Watch: March 28, 2021
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021.
If you would like to attend the service, please email:
jeffreymckeefamily@gmail.com for more details.
