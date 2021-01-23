David George
Lifelong Chino resident David George, 90, died peacefully at home in his son’s arms. David was born in Brawley, California to Mary and Nimer George. Soon after that, they moved to Chino, California where he lived the rest of his life. His mother raised him and his siblings on her own, due to the death of her husband.
David was a sports fanatic and excelled in football, basketball and baseball. He even kicked the winning extra point in 1948 to earn Chino High School its first CIF championship. He was very proud of his sports accomplishments and his incredible knowledge of the game. He also loved the racetrack and the ponies.
David was very well-known and respected by the people in his community. He was very proud to have an uncle that was a world-renowned woodcarver that has a museum built after him in Alta Loma named Sam Maloof. Another uncle was a well-known local artist named Bob George. He was proud of his family and the wonderful times he shared with them. He was a retired mechanic and owned Dave and Tyes Auto Repair in Chino for several years.
David loved and missed his pre-deceased wife Irene George whom he met at a family station while pumping gas for her. They soon would be married. She had a daughter and son whom he helped raise. Eight years later they would have a son of their own, Michael David George. Our memories of David will last forever, and he will be dearly missed!
David is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Michael and Mary Ann George of Chino, Taylor George of Arizona, Ashleigh George of Riverside, great grandson Cameron David Cavallaro of Riverside, several grandchildren and great grandchildren by marriage and lots of nieces, nephews, and Richard Leon, Tye Thelma, and friends from all different areas of the world as Dave and Irene traveled the world in their earlier years.
He leaves behind many friends from Chino United Methodist Church in which he was a member for many years. David will be laid to rest at Pomona Memorial Cemetery next to his wife and on the same grounds as his mother, sister, and aunt.
No funeral arrangements have been made at this time due to the coronavirus. There will be a celebration of life at a later date, to be determined.
