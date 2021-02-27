Patricia Ann Rodriguez (Pat)
July 14, 1940 – January 28, 2021
Patricia passed away on January 28, 2021 at Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Ontario, CA. She was born on July 14, 1940 in Chino CA to Justin and Rose Martinez. Patricia was a lifelong resident of Chino where at age 14 she met Phillip, they married on January 13, 1957 and just recently shared their 64th wedding anniversary.
Patricia is survived by her husband Phillip, her daughters, Elizabeth Guerra (Juan), Frances Hutter (Tom), grandchildren Penny, Brian, Alexandria, Juan Jr., Jessica, Samantha, Gabriela, fifteen great grandchildren, sister Frances Mercado and brother Justin Martinez. Deceased are her parents Justin (Nun) and Rose Martinez, daughter Cecilia (CeeCee) Arche, sister Cecilia Barela, and brothers Dicky, Jimmy, and Bungie.
Patricia was a loving and supportive wife, an amazing mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by her Aunts, Uncles, nieces, nephews, co-workers, and all who knew her.
Services will be held on Tuesday, March 2nd at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church 5048 D St. Chino, CA 91710. Rosary at 11:30 am, Mass at 12:00 pm. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 444 E Lexington Ave., Pomona, CA 91769.
We ask attendees to please wear a face mask and social distance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.