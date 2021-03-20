Sophia Partida Gonzales
August 25, 1925 – March 4, 2021
On March 4, 2021 Sophia Partida Gonzales passed away at the age of 95, in her home in Chino Ca. with many family members by her side. Her passing was peaceful and beautiful she is now in the presence of the Lord and with family members that preceded her.
Her wonderful life began when David Partida and Jesus Aguilar Partida immigrated from San Martin Michoacan, Mexico. Sophia Partida was born on August 25, 1925, in their home in Chino, California. Some of the memories she recalled were playing ring around the rosy, jacks, jump rope, hide and seek, and always playing under the walnut tree with her friends. She also enjoyed visiting her grandmother every day after school. She had lovable parents and had a wonderful childhood. She never knew poverty and recalls having the best of everything.
At age fifteen she met Jess A. Gonzales and they married in Yuma, Arizona on October 27, 1941. Sophia was sixteen and Jess was nineteen years old. They had 7 Children; her husband preceded in death on November 1990.
Sophia worked all her life. Some of her jobs were: packing roses, lemons, yams and planting corn. She also worked in a coat factory in Pomona, California. Later in life she started working as a teacher’s aide at the Head Start program, as well as the Health Department in Ontario. In 1994 she retired from the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program, University of Berkley California in San Bernardino County.
Sophia attended Holy Highway Church for over 40 years. Everyone that met Sophia - loved her, she was full of wisdom, love and was always positive and strong. She leaves behind her 7 children; Sally Villa husband Ralph, James Gonzales wife Eva, Frank Gonzales wife Mercy, Elaine Gonzales husband Joe, Randy Gonzales wife Antoinette, Valerie Villa husband Val, Adrian Gonzales wife Lily and her 20 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and 21 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A whole-hearted thank you to our sister in laws (Eva “Tito”, Mercy, Antoinette and Lily) who were so attentive, loving, patient and caring to our Mom. We will forever be grateful to them; they loved our mom and it was so evident! Also, thank you to all the other caretakers that were wonderful with her - we appreciate each and every one of you! Our Mom was truly blessed with such loving caretakers.
Much appreciation to her Physician of over 30 years, Ricardo Saca, MD. Dr. Saca treated our Mom with such dignity and was always so caring and concerned about her. He was so special to my Mom that she always wanted his approval with everything concerning her health even to the last moment; she needed his okay to leave this earth. Dr. Saca, thank you so much for taking care of our Mom and being part of our family you are amazing and we thank you for always being available when we needed you!
Private Memorial Service, Friday, March 26, 2021 at Faith Life Center, 3778 S. Milliken Ave B, Eastvale, CA 91752. Private viewing; 9:45-10:45a.m. Private Service; 11:00 a.m. (Masks required.)
Non-Private Burial at Pomona Cemetery, 502 E. Franklin Ave, Pomona, CA 91766, 1:00 p.m. (Masks required.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.