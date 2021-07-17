Refugio Vicent “Cookie” Torres
March 4, 1955 – June 20, 2021
Refugio Vicent “Cookie” Torres, a lifelong Chino resident, passed away on June 20, 2021 at the age of 66. He was born on March 4, 1955 to Guadalupe Duenas and Refugio “Cookie” Torres, Sr.
Cookie attended schools in the city of Chino and graduated from Chino High School in 1973. He served in the U.S. Army. He was a Class A truck driver and a U.S. Postal carrier.
Cookie was preceded in death by his mother Guadalupe Duenas and his father Refugio Torres Sr., his brothers Frank Banales and Duane Torres, and sister Priscilla Hernandez.
Cookie is survived by his girlfriend Charlotte Bennett, sisters Rita Hernandez (Joe), Diane Villa, Yvonne Vargas (Rick); brothers Gilbert Duenas (Debbie), Ron Banales, Dennis Torres (Vera); and many nieces and nephews.
A vigil will be held at Funeraria del Angel Chino, 13002 Central Ave. in Chino on Wednesday, July 28th from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. Blessing of ashes will take place at 3:00 p.m., followed by a rosary.
Burial will be held at 9:45 a.m. Monday, August 2nd, 2021 at Riverside National Cemetery, (Military Cemetery), 22495 Van Buren Blvd. in Riverside.
