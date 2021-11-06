Grant D.Griffin, Jr.
Grant D. Griffin, Jr. passed away on October 20, 2021 at the age of 76 in Corona, CA. Grant is survived by his wife of 34 years, Mary Griffin; his son, Grant D. Griffin, III and his wife Eileen; his son Eric Griffin and his wife Valerie; his stepson Matthew Partridge and his partner Faye; his brother Charles Griffin and his wife Joy; his grandchildren, Brittney Villanueva (Chris), Gage Griffin (Lana), Braden Griffin (Britney), Kaitlynd Macedo (James), Grant Griffin, Benjamin Freeman, Matthew Partridge, Jr., Kaila Partridge; and his 5 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his stepson Christopher Partridge.
Grant was born in San Bernardino, CA on March 1, 1945. He was a resident of Chino for most of his life and graduated from Chino High School in 1962. He worked in the grocery industry for many years and was store manager for Alpha Beta on Central and Walnut. When a brand-new Alpha Beta was built in 1978 at the corner of Central and Philadelphia, Grant played an integral part in the opening and became the store manager for that location as well. He later worked as a Category Buyer for Food 4 Less until his retirement in 2001.
Grant was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle who was fond of spending time with his family. He was an avid golfer and was a member of Trilogy Men’s Golf Club in Corona. He was a huge fan of both the LA Dodgers and LA Lakers. Additionally, he enjoyed playing pool, gardening, and gaming. He also took great pride of ownership in his red Jeep Wrangler which he always kept in pristine condition. Grant was a member of the West End Gun Club in San Bernardino where he often went to master his target-shooting skills.
A private celebration of life will be held by the family on November 13, 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
