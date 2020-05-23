Glenn Davenport
Glenn Davenport of Claremont, who taught fifth grade at the now closed El Rancho Elementary School in Chino and later mathematics at Magnolia Junior High in Chino, died May 1, 2020 at Claremont Manor where he and his wife Anne had lived since 2002.
He was born Aug. 18, 1924 in Sugar Pine, California.
Service information was not available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.