Diane Stein
Oct. 3, 1956 - Sept. 30, 2021
Our darling warrior, Diane, went to heaven on September 30, 2021. She was born to the late Robert and Irene Cantwell on October 3, 1956 in Akron, Ohio. Diane proudly was the first woman assistant manager at a McDonalds in Garden Grove, CA where she met the love of her life. She married Kim Stein on September 16, 1978.
Diane and Kim moved to Chino Hills where they raised their three children Katie, Allie, and Drew. Diane worked at a local orthodontist office for 27 years. Not only did Diane love teeth, she also enjoyed camping, traveling, reading People magazines and memoirs, playing games, and dark chocolate. However, Diane’s biggest passion in life was being a wife, mother, and “Nana” to her grandson, Beckett.
She leaves behind her husband, three children, and one grandson who miss her dearly.
A celebration of her life will be held at Mariners Church in Irvine, CA at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 15 2021.
