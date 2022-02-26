Richard S. Silva
Richard S. Silva, 71, peacefully passed on Jan. 25, 2022 at his home in Ontario. Richard graduated from Chino High School in 1968. He was employed with the City of Chino from 1968 to 2006. Richard began working in Parks and Recreation, then moved into water meter reading and retired as an environmental engineer at city hall. Richard was awarded the prestigious honor of Employee of the Year twice in his career and was most proud of carrying that honor into the new Millennium.
Richard was a youth girls softball coach and league board member for 16 years with Little Miss Softball. Richard also coached adult league slow pitch teams in the City of Chino.
Richard enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, listening to music, watching sports and being in the company of good friends. Richard inherited many more grandchildren through the relationships he built with his grandchildren friends and had proudly inherited the title of “GRAMPS” to all.
Richard is survived by his daughters, Lisa Silva and Tamara Silva Lopez of Ontario; grandsons Richard Steven Silva II, Richard Gabriel Lopez, Jacob Oldengarm, Roman Silva Lopez; granddaughter Jessee Lopez; and great grandson Nathan Lopez. He is also survived by his twin sister, Rebecca Denton, of Gilbert, AZ.
Services celebrating Richard’s life will be held Friday, Feb.25 at Our Lady of Guadalupe. Viewing will take place from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Church service will follow at 11 a.m. - 12 noon. The burial will take place at 1 p.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery in Pomona with a reception to follow.
