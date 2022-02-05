Louise Van Veen
Sept. 13, 1928 – Jan. 8, 2022
Louise was born on Sept. 13, 1928 in Woubrugge, the Netherlands to Gysbert and Jacoba Van Oostende. The Lord called her home on Jan. 8, 2022.
Louise met her husband, John Van Veen, in 1946. John immigrated to Missoula, Montana where he was sponsored to work on a dairy farm. After he saved enough money, he sent for Louise to come to the United States. Louise travelled on the Queen Mary and arrived at Ellis Island, New York on Jan. 9, 1949. She also worked at the dairy farm and they were married on April 6, 1949. After John’s sponsorship was fulfilled, they moved to Cerritos, California where John worked on another dairy farm. In 1960, John and Louise started their own dairy in Artesia, California and then in 1969 moved to Chino.
Louise is survived by her children Jackie Beban (Ognjan), Case Van Veen (Hilda), Alice Te Velde (David), Gary Van Veen (Pam), Shirley Van Veen, and Rosemary Wester (Todd). She was blessed with 16 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband John Van Veen and her oldest son John Van Veen Jr.
Louise wholeheartedly loved the Lord, her family, and her friends.
A celebration of Louise’s life will be at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday,
Feb. 8, 2022 at First United Reformed Church in Chino. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in her honor may be sent to Inland Christian Home, 1950 S. Mountain Ave, Ontario, CA 91762.
