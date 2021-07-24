Beverly June Dieffenbacher
June 3, 1947 – July 18, 2021
On July 18, 2021, heaven gained an angel. Beverly June Dieffenbacher born on June 3, 1947, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family.
She was married 47 years, and leaves behind her husband Paul, her 4 children Richie, Tammie, Heather, Jeffrey, son-in-law Eddie, and 3 grandchildren Alexis, Buddy and Jennah.
Her passion was working as a hairdresser of 43 years in the city of Bellflower. She was a resident of Chino for 25 years, enjoyed cruising in her hotrods, oldies music,
loved to dance, and was a devout Christian who loved the Lord. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
Any donations may be sent to The Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org
