Olga Maria Bermudez of Chino, CA, passed on April 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Jose G. Bermudez. She is survived by her sister, Yolanda Cuadra Ortiz, who lives in Nicaragua, her daughter, Olga Sofia Bermudez and son, Jose Martin Bermudez both who live in Chino. She is also survived by 18 nieces and nephews.
Olga Maria was happily married to Jose Bermudez for 26 years. She was a dedicated wife and a loving mother. She enjoyed sewing, tending to her plants, going to church and visiting with friends. She was an excellent cook. She also liked to knit and would knit booties and caps for babies and donate them to her church for distribution. She loved to travel and for 20 years, she did so with her daughter. She enjoyed spending time outside in her backyard patio with her children listening to music and conversing with them.
Due to Covid 19, a restricted graveside service will be held at Bellevue Memorial Park in Ontario, CA on Friday, May 8th at 11:30 a.m., but it will be streamed on Facebook via Draper Mortuary. A Memorial Mass will be held once it is allowed.
