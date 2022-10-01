Erik Leendert Verkaik
Aug. 27, 1980 – Sept. 7, 2022
Aug. 27, 1980 – Sept. 7, 2022
Erik Leendert Verkaik, beloved father & son, unexpectedly went home to be with the Lord at the age of 42 on September 7th, 2022. Erik was born on August 27th, 1980 in Corona, California.
At the age of 7, the family moved to Chino. In 1998 Erik graduated from Chino High School. Upon graduating, he then worked in the steel industry for many years.
Erik was a very generous & God-fearing man. He was a wonderful dedicated father. Erik loved taking his kids to Disneyland, concerts, sporting events, & feeding the homeless. He never stopped loving them.
Erik is survived by his 3 children Bailey, Bradley, Brooklyn, his mother Judi, granddaughter Nova, Brothers Eugene (Amanda), Edward (Nina), & Nephews Noah, Owen, & Jeremiah.
Erik was met in Heaven by his Father Leendert (Leo), who passed away earlier this year on May 1st, 2022.
A service for Erik will be held on October 14th, 2022 at Crestlawn Mortuary and Memorial Park in Riverside (11500 Arlington Avenue, Riverside, California 92505). The service will begin at 11:30 a.m., with a reception following at 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
