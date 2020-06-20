Robert Leo Arredondo
Robert Leo Arredondo, 72, a 42-year resident of Chino before living the past 30 years in Riverside, died May 29, 2020. He was a truck driver.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lociado and Sarah Arredondo. Mr. Arredondo is survived by his brother, Melvin Arredondo of Chino; sons Robert, Danny and Richard Arredondo; daughters Roberta, Teresa and Jennifer; 21 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Funeral services were private.
