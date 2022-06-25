Michael Lawrence Chalupa
Michael (Mike) Lawrence Chalupa, 74 passed away June 18, 2022 in Ontario. Mike was born in Sioux City, Iowa to parents Robert and Bette Chalupa.
In 1970 Mike married Judy Kirby Chalupa. Together they lived for 51 years in the Chino/Ontario areas.
He is an Army Veteran, served in Vietnam.
Mike retired from working with the Southern Calif. Gas Co.
He is survived by his wife, Judy, daughter, Carrie Chalupa and son, Kevin Chalupa, and sister Susan Atrops and brother-in-law Art Atrops.
Services are being help on June 29, 2022, 11:30 a.m. at Richardson Peterson Mortuary, Ontario, CA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.