Henrietta “Elly” Peternella Hilt
Henrietta “Elly” Peternella Hilt, a former Chino resident, died Feb. 28, 2020 in Idaho from complications of multiple health issues. She was 68.
She was born to Daniel and Adriana Weeda on May 17, 1951 in Artesia, California. She lived in Chino from the age of 5 until she left for college. She eventually returned to Chino and her husband Cecil partnered with his father in a cattle hauling operation. The family moved to Idaho in early 1979.
She was a homemaker.
A funeral service was held March 6 at Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel in Wendell, Idaho.
