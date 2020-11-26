Betty Ailene DeBoer
Betty Ailene DeBoer, a 1964 Chino High School graduate, died Oct. 19, 2020 in Cherry Valley, surrounded by her family and husband of 55 years, “Junior.”
Mrs. DeBoer was born Aug. 2, 1946 in Glendale, California. Her family soon after moved to Chino and her parents, Elvin and Mary Embly, founded Embly Eggs on a ranch on Ramona Avenue.
She married Lammert Gene DeBoer in 1965 at the former Chino Valley Reformed Church.
They had two daughters and moved to a 300-acre ranch in Idaho in 1973. They returned to California in Cherry Valley in 1984 and started Cherry Valley Feed & Pet Supply.
She was president of Soroptimist International of Beaumont. A celebration of life will be held in spring.
