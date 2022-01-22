June Marilyn Field
March 5, 1937 – January 5, 2022
June Marilyn Field was born at Good Samaritan Hospital in Los Angeles California to Loyal Peterson and Mildred Dowds Peterson. She was raised in Montebello California, where she graduated from Montebello High School.
In 1955, June married Charles Michael Field at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church. They were married 67 years.
June and Charles moved to Whittier and raised their four children: Brian (Christine) Field, Denise Field, Brent (Beverly) Field, and Colleen Field Weis (Clyde). They had 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
June enjoyed family trips to Avalon, Catalina when growing up. That love became a family tradition with Charles and their children. June and Charles moved to Chino Hills in 1988.
Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. on January 25, 2022 at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Rowland Heights, California. Service to be officiated by Father Joseph Piloton
