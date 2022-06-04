Mildred Baker
March 3, 1927 – May 28, 2022
Mildred Louise (Carson) Baker passed into the arms of her Savior on May 28, 2022, at the age of 95. Millie was born on March 3, 1927 in Toronto, Ohio. She grew up in Ohio and in Michigan. On June 29, 1947, she married John Robert (Bob) Baker, also of Ohio, a WWII Army veteran who served in France and Germany. Until his passing in 2018, they enjoyed 71 years of a devoted marriage.
Bob and Millie moved to Santa Ana, California in 1958 with their two daughters. Millie spent many years doing in-home childcare to be with her girls. They became residents of Chino Hills in 1987. Millie spent 20 years working at Cornerstone Christian School in Chino doing afternoon daycare until she retired at the age of 81! Her kindness, compassion, and faith were appreciated by the staff, and the many, many children and their families that she blessed.
Millie is survived by her daughters, Lyn Shipman of Chino, and Lee Anne Emery of Victorville, CA. She leaves behind a legacy of 6 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild into whose lives she invested so much of her life and love. As a woman of prayer and the Christian faith, she taught her family to love and trust in the Lord Jesus Christ.
She will be greatly missed and forever remembered. She will be interred at the National Cemetery in Riverside, CA, alongside of her beloved Bob.
