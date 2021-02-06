Bernard Gonzalez
July 29, 1963 - January 15, 2021
Bernard D. Gonzalez, 57, a 1981 graduate of Chino High School, died Jan. 15, 2021 after an extended illness.
Mr. Gonzalez was born on July 29, 1963 in San Diego.
He lived in Ontario from 1978 to 1996, and in Chino until his death.
He worked in purchasing with the City of Chino for 16 years and was a member of the Chino Police Community Support Team.
He is survived by his mother, Karen Gonzalez; daughter, Annber Gonzalez; grandchildren, Alize and Ricardo Gutierrez; and siblings, Brandi McCombs, Stephanie Gonzalez and Jason Gonzalez.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 14085 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at Rose Hills Memorial Park and Mortuary, 3888 Workman Road, in Whittier.
