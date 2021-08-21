Berta “Bea” Baldwin
December 10, 1927 – August 11, 2021
Berta “Bea” Baldwin of Chino passed away at the age of 93 on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. She was born in Southwestern, Pennsylvania on December 10, 1927.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathi Schmuck of Rockwood, Pennsylvania; her son, Alan Pruitt of Easley, South Carolina; son-in-law, Terry Schmuck; daughter-in-law, Becky Pruitt; and her brother, Eugene Rose of Mason City, Iowa, her last remaining sibling; and grandchildren, Christopher, Timothy, and Matthew Bakies, Amy Deeds, Lindsay Schroyer, Megan Schmuck, Andrew, Austin Brygit and Jeweliet Pruitt.
She was preceeded in death by her daughter, Gina Pruitt.
Numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews joined in celebrating the life of Berta “Bea Baldwin.
There will be no formal services due to her request.
