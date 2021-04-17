Wendy Waters
Wendy Waters, 95, a longtime Chino resident, died March 17, 2021. She is survived by two daughters, three grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
A service will take place at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, April 28 at Riverside National Cemetery.
Donations can be made to the David and Margaret Youth and Family Services in La Verne.
