Darren Brett McKinnon
September 17, 1961 - September 21, 2020
Darren Brett McKinnon, 59, passed away September 21, 2020 unexpectedly from a heart condition at his home in Wrightwood, CA. He was born September 17, 1961 to parents Donald and Helen McKinnon in Chino, CA.
Darren attended Don Lugo High School and then lived in Ontario for several years before moving to Hesperia and attending Victor Valley College. He worked as a Flooring Design Consultant at Home Depot and was later the Key Accounts Manager at Simplex Isolation Systems in Fontana. In 2018 he started his own company, Modular Cleanroom Consulting.
In 2011 he met his fiancé Martha Bryan. They had many happy times together especially their trips to Disneyland which was Darren’s favorite place on earth. He had a joyful, comedic personality and always had everyone laughing at his jokes and hilarious stories. He had the ability to imitate the voices of dozens of cartoon and Disney characters including his favorite, Goofy, of whom he had a tattoo and a vast collection of memorabilia that he acquired over many years. His warm, loving presence and incredible sense of humor will be sorely missed by all those who knew him, until we are reunited with him again in our heavenly home.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his eldest brother Donnie.
He will be missed by his sister, Melanie, and his brothers David, Dennis and Duane.
He is survived by his 4 children whom he had with his former spouse Kirsten Hahne: Brandon and children, Jaden and Kaida. Nathaniel, wife Michelle and children, Benjamin and Lillian. Kayla-jean and fiancé Dustin. Korionna and husband Kyle.
He will also be missed by his nieces and nephew; Trisha, Christina, Lauren and Jason.
