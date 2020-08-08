Dominic Joseph Galindo
October 30, 1974 – July 27, 2020
Dominic, 45, of Ontario, was at home when he went to heaven on July 27th surrounded by family.
He was born on October 30, 1974 in Pomona, California and attended Chino Schools.
Dominic was preceded in death by his grandparents Lupe ‘Poopie’, Fina ‘Gema’ and his uncle Joe Galindo.
He is survived by his Father Roy, daughter Carissa, Granddaughter Isabel of Ontario, Mother Marcie and sister Lea of Santa Barbara and sister Melissa of Perris.
Dominic enjoyed all sports. He played in both Chino National and American Little League Baseball. An avid softball player where he played on several teams, 12pack, 3 strikes and Last Call for many years.
Dominic, a son, father, grandfather, brother, nephew, cousin, uncle, friend and teammate will be greatly missed. We cherish the time and memories we have, and we know you are pain free.
Dom, you hit a grand slam, crossed home plate and into the loving arms of Our Lord and Savior.
In out hearts forever. We Love You!
