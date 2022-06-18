Miguel M. Padilla
March 13, 1931- May 6, 2022
Miguel (Mike) Padilla passed away on May 6, 2022. He was born on March 13, 1931 in San Julian, Jalisco Mexico. At the age of 13 he went to live with his sister and her family in Tijuana, Mexico. While in Tijuana he learned how to exercise and train thoroughbred horses, at Caliente Race Track. His Love for horses soon brought him to California race tracks where he continued to exercise horses. In 1957, he moved to Artesia, CA to work as a milker for Martin Bouma Dairy. Then in 1969 he followed the Dairy to Chino, CA. While in Chino, he started his own calf ranch called Rancho Padilla. He lived in Chino for 53 years. Miguel passed away at Kaiser Ontario with his loving family by his side. He will be dearly missed by all of his Family and Friends.
Service Dates: Rosary will be held at Funeraria Del Angel in Chino on Friday, June 24th from 5-7pm.
His mass services will be held at St. Elizabeth Anne Seton in Ontario on Saturday, June 25th at 10am.
He will be laid to rest at Pomona Cemetery in Pomona, CA.
