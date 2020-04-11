Rose M. Gonzales Rose M. Gonzales of Chino Hills died March 23, 2020 at her home, with husband Guillermo at her side. She was 87. Mrs. Gonzales was born Dec. 28, 1932 in El Paso, Texas to Jesus and Felicitas Gonzalez. She retired after many years from the Los Angeles County Health Department, where she served in an administrative role. She was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Chino Hills. No service information was provided.