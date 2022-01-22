Marilyn Guajardo
Jan. 16, 1955 - Dec. 31, 2021
Marilyn Guajardo died at the age of 66 years old December 31, 2021 at 11:12 p.m. at Loma Linda Medical University Center. She was born January 16, 1955. Marilyn grew up in Chino, California. She retired as a Chino Valley Unified school bus driver. She is survived by her husband Albert Guajardo Jr. of 49 years, 2 daughters Marlene Guajardo and Leah Guajardo, one son Albert Paul Guajardo, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her two sisters Diane and Terry Diaz.
Memorial service will be held at Living Word Assembly, 11887 Telephone Ave., Chino, California on January 29, 2022 at 11 a.m.
