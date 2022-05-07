Donna Marie Serrao Reynen
1941 - 2022
Donna Marie Serrao Reynen, 80, peacefully passed away on April 10, 2022, at home in Hacienda Heights, California. Born in Los Angeles on September 17, 1941, Donna was the second of five children born to James and Virginia Serrao. Growing up in California, she met a young Marine in Upland who would soon become her husband, John Reynen.
Preceded in death by her parents, Donna is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, John Reynen; children, Tammy Weisman and John Reynen, Jr. (Jennifer); grandchildren, Joshua Weisman and Kristina Reynen; siblings, Lonna Wais, Jim Serrao, Janice Green, Rhonda Tucker and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Donna loved being a mom and with a gentle and loving heart she made her house a home. She loved to cook and when she could not cook, she was watching any cooking show on TV that she could find. After raising her children, Donna became a successful real estate agent in the local area and continued to hold a license until health issues forced her to give that up. She enjoyed the outdoors like fishing in Utah, watching sunsets in Hawaii, attending sporting events, going to the park, horse racing, you name it. She loved dogs whether they were hers or yours. Donna loved to decorate the house and created such comfort in her home and garden. Her greatest passion and loves of her life were her grandchildren, Joshua and Kristina. A devoted Catholic and member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Hacienda Heights, Donna truly lived her life by the Golden Rule and loved her savior, Jesus Christ, with all her heart.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on May 4, 2022, at Forest Lawn Covina Hills. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donna’s honor to MS Society.
