Margie Valdez Sanchez
April 6, 1956 - October 9, 2020
Margie Valdez Sanchez 64, of Chino passed away on October 9th, 2020 at Kaiser Hospital Fontana. Margie was born on April 6, 1956 in Ontario, Ca. She lived in Chino and settled in Bloomington for over 30 years. Margie attended Chino High School where she graduated in 1974. Margie was a homemaker and helped raise four children.
Margie was survived by her husband of 46 years Jose A Sanchez, son Albert Sanchez, daughters Belinda Hernandez, Reina Solorio, Sonia Sanchez. Margie leaves behind 12 grandchildren.
Margie will be dearly missed and was known as “the heart of gold,” she will always be the miracle in her family’s lives.
A visitation will be held Saturday, October 24th from 1-4 pm at Funeraria del Ángel in Chino, 13002 S Central Ave Chino, CA 91710.
