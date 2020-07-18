Brett MacKenzie Benson
Aug. 1, 1946 - June 22, 2020
Brett MacKenzie Benson of Chino Hills, CA passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020.
Born on August 01, 1946 in Orange, CA, he grew up in Tustin, CA and was the oldest of three children of the late Ross and Barbara Benson.
Brett lived in Chino Hills, CA for 34 years where he and his wife Jeanette raised their family and both taught school in the Chino Unified School District. Brett was very active in the community and was involved in numerous causes.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years Jeanette, three sons Derek, Brandon, and Jaime, daughter-in-law Erin, and two grandchildren, Declan and Harper, all of Chino Hills.
No services will be held due to the ongoing COVID pandemic.
