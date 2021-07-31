Gustavo Salcedo
Gustavo Salcedo, 51, passed on July 20, 2021 with his two sons and fiancé by his side.
Gus was a kind and gentle soul and was loved by all. He enjoyed traveling, walking the dog and good food. Above all he enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a lifelong time Chino resident.
Gus and Rebecca had a happy life. He will be missed terribly. We will just say, “See you later for now, until we meet again.”
At Gus’s request, no services will be held. A celebration of life will be held for family and close friends.
