Ruben Aguilera Sr., a Marine, Vietnam veteran, Purple Heart recipient, peacefully passed away on 9/28/2020.
Ruben was a beloved Son, Father, Grandfather, Brother, and Uncle.
Originally from Dallas, TX, he was a Chino resident for 40+ years, having graduated from Chaffey Community College, and retired from Pabco Paper Corp. based in Vernon, Ca.
Ruben is survived by his children, Anne Marie Aguilera Fisher, Kathy Aguilera Echeverri, Ruben Aguilera, Jr., Victoria Aguilera, Rebecca Proa (sister), and 13 grandchildren, Gus, Robert, Christopher, Nate, Damien, Giovanni, William, Xolani, Nicholas, Natalie, Ruben, Levi, and Remy.
His final salute will be at Green Acres Memorial Park at 11715 Cedar Ave. Bloomington. The viewing will be from 10/12 from 4-8 p.m., and the memorial service and honor guard on 10/13 at 11 a.m. He will be reunited with his beloved son, Robert, his parents, Roberto & Rebecca, as well as his brother, Diego, and his sisters, Maria (Kena), and Raquel (Rachael).
