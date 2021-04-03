Gregory Albert Carroll
Gregory Albert Carroll, 59, and a lifelong resident of Chino, died Feb. 26, 2021 in Orange. He was born on Sept. 26, 1961 and was a graduate of Chino High. No services are planned. His family is asking for donations to Mercy House Living Centers in Santa Ana.
