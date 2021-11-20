Ira J. Stein
Ira J. Stein passed away on November 3, 2021 at the age 72 peacefully at his home in Chino Hills
He is survived by his wife Peggy of 45 years & daughters Michelle (AJ) and Lisa, brother Earl (Sandy), grandkids Jay, Kyra, Jerry, Zach and expecting a grandson in December 2021, nephew Matthew, niece Meghan (Daniel) and great grandnephew Spencer. He also survived by many other family members.
Preceded in death by his son Jason, his parents Harold and Marion Stein.
He went to Western High School in Anaheim California. Ira joined the Army and when he got out of the Army he then drove trucks for Alpha Beta (Kroeger) before retiring.
He loved to spend time with his family and going to casinos. He also loved to make new friends and catch up with old ones while sitting at Starbucks in the afternoons. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed.
He will always be in our hearts.
