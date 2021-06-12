Laurie Ann Conrad (Diaz)
1951-2021
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Laurie Ann Conrad (Diaz) of Chino, California. Laurie passed away peacefully at the age of 70 in the home she loved surrounded by her husband and two sons.
Laurie will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 33 years, Gary and their children, Jason York, Jeremy (Sarah) Koren, and Heidi (Mike) Gallegos, her grandchildren Jordan, Jenna and Brooklyn, and her siblings Joe Diaz, Sue Mendoza, Michele Diaz, Debbie Wilson, Martha Winslow and Louis Diaz. Laurie was preceded in death by her father Joe Diaz and mother Loretta Franklin (Perez).
Laurie was born at Pomona Valley Hospital in 1951 and was a lifelong resident of Chino, graduating from Chino High School in 1969. Throughout her life, Laurie worked a number of jobs, most notably with the United States Postal Service where she met and married her husband Gary, raising their blended family for 33 years. She retired from the Chino Valley Unified School District in 2015 after working at Don Lugo High School 20 years.
In her free time, Laurie loved to travel the country, go on Vegas turnarounds, tend to her yard, go horseback riding at dude ranches, and play bunco and bingo on a monthly basis. Her love of community led her to supporting many local businesses by her fundraising efforts for Don Lugo High School throughout the years. Laurie also never saw a garage sale she didn’t like and never left a craft show empty-handed. Among her friends and family, she was known for her love of cooking, never repeating the same recipe twice.
Laurie’s joyful smile as a child continued throughout her life, always choosing to look at her blessings and surround her family and friends with love and support. Her laughter will continue to resonate and keep those who loved her rich with memories of her life. She was a woman of integrity, solid character, a strong work ethic and wisdom beyond her years.
Laurie loved her family more than anything, never missing a sporting event, school function, or Cub Scout meeting. She was self-less and made sure you always had food in your fridge and never felt left out. Laurie was a unique and one of a kind woman who will be deeply missed by family and friends alike.
Services will be held on June 24th at 11 am at Todd Memorial Chapel, 570 N. Garey Ave, Pomona, CA 91767
