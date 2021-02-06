Jessie “Betty” Skiles
Jessie “Betty’ Skiles passed away on Jan. 31, 2021, after a short illness. She was surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born in Artesia, California in 1932, the youngest of six children. The family moved to Chino, California in 1945. It was in Chino that she met Gene “Narod” Skiles. The couple were married for 64 years upon the death of Narod. From this union two daughters were born, Lynne Hansen and Leslie McCloud.
Betty enjoyed snow skiing with her grandchildren, sewing for her family, flying with the “99’s”, a women’s flying group, traveling and participating in Hot Rod events with Narod. Betty and Narod started the yearly Narod’s Corn Feed run in 1981. The Chino Kiwanis Club continued the Corn Feed Run in 2003 to present. Betty worked as a Real Estate Agent and also in Sales at Hallkraft Container with Gene. Survivors include Lynne (Gary) Hansen and Leslie (Larry) McCloud as well as her three grandchildren, Courtney Bowman, Brooke McCloud, Brett Hansen, also her beloved niece Debbie Matheny.
Special thanks to Dr. Jeffrey Unger for his special care.
Per Betty’s wishes no services will be held. Donations may be made to American Cancer Society.
