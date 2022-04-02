Maureen Gordon
1/11/1932 – 3/20/2022
Maureen Gordon went home to be with the Lord on Sunday March 20th. She was born on January 11, 1932 in South Gate, California. She will be dearly missed by her four children Robert, Mary, Robyn, Tina, her 14 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.
Maureen was an active member of society that volunteered at Pomona Hospital for over 12 years. In her free time, she enjoyed family dinners, making quilts, sewing and playing Bunco and Mexican train. Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she interacted with as well as those she reached but never met.
Services will be at Rose Hills Memorial Chapel viewing on April 10, 2022 at 5:00-9:00 p.m. A celebration of life will be on April 11, 2022 at 3:00 p.m.
